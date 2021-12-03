WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.