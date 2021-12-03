WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.57 and last traded at $123.07. 13,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 17,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 112.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.