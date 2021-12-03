Wing Price Tops $21.43 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

