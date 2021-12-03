Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

