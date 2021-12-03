William H. Milmoe Sells 26,048 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,123. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 595.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celsius by 103.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsius by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

