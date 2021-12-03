William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 195,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.