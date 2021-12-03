Wilder World Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00010501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $435.08 million and $16.61 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.