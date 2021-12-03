Wild Beast Block (WBB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $5,177.96 and approximately $12.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00350303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Beast Bitcoin (WBB) is a pure scypt proof of work altcoin released in February 2015. The coin supply is limited to just over 2.5 million WBB currency units. “

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

