Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:WEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.