Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:WEA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 342.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.