West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $38,256,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

NYSE WFG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.