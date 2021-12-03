West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Elizabeth Mounsey Buys 24,000 Shares

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) insider Elizabeth Mounsey purchased 24,000 shares of West African Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

