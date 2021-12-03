Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2.9%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.43 ($0.25). Approximately 83,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 258,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a market cap of £36.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.29.

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

