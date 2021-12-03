Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.77.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.