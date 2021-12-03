Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,582 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.