Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 109,856.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.