Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $658.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

