Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Vector Group worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

