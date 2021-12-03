Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 184.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $907,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,133 shares of company stock worth $1,336,512 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

