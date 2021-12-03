Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $18.25

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $18.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.
Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Company Profile
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.