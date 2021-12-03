Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $18.25

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $18.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

