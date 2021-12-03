Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Down 37.7% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 39,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,753. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

