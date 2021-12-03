Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OptiNose (OPTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company's lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. "

11/30/2021 – OptiNose had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/26/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – OptiNose had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 520,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,870. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

