Wedbush Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $2,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,518. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

