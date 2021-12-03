WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 258,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.