Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Waters by 48.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $334.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.14.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.