Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.