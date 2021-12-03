Wanchain (WAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.07 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001565 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $170.82 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00624058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,675,030 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.