WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.90. WalkMe shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1,333 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $216,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.