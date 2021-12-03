Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

