Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 16,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WTRH opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.80. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRH. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waitr by 87.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waitr by 170.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Waitr by 110.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.