WABnetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $89,576.91 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $89,576.91 and $326.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

