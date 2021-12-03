Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

WNC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 5,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

