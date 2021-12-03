Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.49. 9,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wabash National by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

