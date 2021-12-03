W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

