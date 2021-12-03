Vox.Finance Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $991,542.07 and $262,768.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $30.12 or 0.00053224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.73 or 0.07936284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,502.45 or 0.99854425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 46,353 coins and its circulating supply is 32,923 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

