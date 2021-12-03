Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VOR stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

