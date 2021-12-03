Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VOR opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

