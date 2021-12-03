Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.
VG opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,468 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.