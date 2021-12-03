Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

VG opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,468 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

