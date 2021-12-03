Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $29.19 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.