Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $59.25 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -246.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

