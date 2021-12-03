VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Hits $818,075.20

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $818,075.20 and $154,120.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.