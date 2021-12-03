Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vistra by 96.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

