Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

