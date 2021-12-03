Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano Sells 1,435 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
VIR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 3,033,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,168. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
