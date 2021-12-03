Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $24.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,677. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.