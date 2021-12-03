Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

VNCE stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.43. Vince has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vince will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

