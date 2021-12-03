Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $248.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The company has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

