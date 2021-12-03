Vigilare Wealth Management Has $387,000 Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

