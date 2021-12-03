Vid (VI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Vid has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

