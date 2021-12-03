Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) Insider Kyle Robert Hookey Acquires 1,333,343 Shares

Victory Portfolios II (LON:CDL) insider Kyle Robert Hookey purchased 1,333,343 shares of Victory Portfolios II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £26,666.86 ($34,840.42).

Shares of LON:CDL opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Friday. Victory Portfolios II has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

