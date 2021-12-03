Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

VERU stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. Veru has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $507.87 million, a P/E ratio of -636.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veru by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

