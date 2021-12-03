Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.
VERU stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,415. Veru has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $507.87 million, a P/E ratio of -636.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.
VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
